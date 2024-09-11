Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/09/2024 – 0:07

In a match in which it showed very little, the Brazilian team was defeated 1-0, on Tuesday night (10) at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción, in a match valid for the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. National Radio broadcast the game live.

After this setback, Brazil dropped to 5th place in the standings with 10 points. The lead remains with Argentina (with 18 points), which was defeated by Colombia (2nd place with 16 points) by 2 to 1 this Wednesday.

In order to improve his team’s performance, coach Dorival Júnior made a change to the starting lineup, bringing in Endrick as the attacking leader, replacing Luiz Henrique. However, this change was not enough.

Brazil played very poorly in the first half, against a Paraguay team that relied on physical strength and did not give the Brazilian team any opportunities. Thus, Dorival’s team created little and saw the home team open the scoring in the 18th minute, with midfielder Diego Gómez scoring a beautiful three-fingered goal from the edge of the area, which beat goalkeeper Alisson.

After the break, coach Dorival Júnior made some changes that raised the Brazilian team’s performance a little. However, apart from some good plays by Luiz Henrique and João Pedro, Brazil created very little and ended up losing.