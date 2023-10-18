Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/10/2023 – 23:34

The Brazilian team had a night to forget, this Tuesday (17) at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, when they were defeated 2-0 by Uruguay in a match valid for the 4th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. With this setback, Brazil saw an eight-year unbeaten run in the competition come to an end, in which the Canarian team went 37 matches without losing.

After the defeat, the first in the current edition of the Qualifiers, the Brazilian team fell to third place in the standings with seven points, behind second-placed Uruguay and leader Argentina.

The team led by coach Fernando Diniz seemed uninspired in the first half. With many difficulties in articulating offensive plays, Brazil did not hit at least one shot on goal. Furthermore, he saw Uruguay open the scoring in the 41st minute, when Maximiliano Araújo received the ball on the left wing, got rid of Marquinhos’ marking and crossed just enough for Darwin Núñez to head the ball into the goal defended by Ederson.

And the Brazilian team suffered another hard blow before the break, when Neymar had to be substituted in the 44th minute, after leaving the pitch on a stretcher after suffering an injury to his left knee. Despite the number 10 not having a good performance in the match, his departure, and the entry of striker Richarlison, disorganized Brazil once and for all, who in the second half made an even worse performance.

Faced with such a disorganized Brazilian team, Uruguay managed to increase its advantage in the 31st minute of the second half. Center forward Darwin Núñez received the ball in the small area and overcame the marking of Casemiro and Gabriel Magalhães to, even without balance, pass it to De la Cruz, who did not forgive.

Brazil’s next commitments in the South American Qualifiers are against Colombia, on November 16th at the Barranquilla Metropolitan Stadium, and against Argentina, five days later at Maracanã.