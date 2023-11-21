Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/22/2023 – 0:15

Brazil suffered its third consecutive defeat in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after being beaten 1-0 by Argentina, on Tuesday night (21) at the Maracanã stadium. With this setback, the Brazilian team now occupies 6th place in the standings with seven points.

For Argentina, which had star Lionel Messi in its starting 11, probably in its last official match at Maracanã, the victory represented the maintenance of its lead in the standings, with 15 points.

Returning to a formation with just two men in the middle and four forwards, the team led by coach Fernando Diniz started fighting hard and equalizing the game against the current world champions. As a result, what we saw in the first stage was a match with few opportunities from side to side. The best of them came from Brazil, in the 43rd minute, with a shot from the edge of the area by Gabriel Martinelli.

After the break the match remained even, but Argentina managed to score the winning goal from a set piece. In the 17th minute of the first half, Lo Celso took a corner and Otamendi rose a lot to win it high and head it with precision.

The team’s situation became more complicated in the 36th minute, when Joelinton was sent off after sharing the ball with De Paul and the referee understood that the Brazilian hit the Argentine in the face in a highly contested shot.

Faced with such a negative outlook, part of the Brazilian fans present began to express their dissatisfaction by chanting “shameless team” for a Brazilian team that for the first time in history suffered a defeat at home in the South American Qualifiers.