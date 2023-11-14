Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/11/2023 – 21:13

The Brazilian team began performing this Monday (13) at Granja Comary, in Teresópolis (Rio de Janeiro), to prepare for their next commitments in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the games against Colombia and Argentina.

And the first activity of the team led by coach Fernando Diniz was a regenerative training session held at the gym and with the participation of Pepê, Endrick, Raphael Veiga, Nino, André, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Bruno Guimarães. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri went to the field and did a light activity under the command of goalkeeper coach Marcelo Carpes. The expectation is that the rest of the group will present themselves in the next few hours.

Brazil faces Colombia in Barranquilla, starting at 9pm (Brasília time) next Thursday (16th), and then faces Argentina at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, starting at 9:30pm on the 21st.

Brazil (with seven points) is in third place in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with joint headquarters in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Argentina (with 12 points) leads the classification, followed by Uruguay (with seven).

Neymar’s recovery

Also on Monday, the Brazilian team’s doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, commented on the recovery of striker Neymar, who suffered a ruptured ligament in his left knee in a match for the Brazilian team against Uruguay.

“Neymar has been recovering very well. Yesterday [domingo] I was with the player for a new post-operative assessment. He is recovering very well, still in the initial phase. It’s a complex injury, he ruptured a ligament and needs to be off the ground for a while. Due to the associated injuries, he will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process. But it has been responding very well, we are satisfied”, declared Lasmar.