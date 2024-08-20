Mexico City.- Morena, PT and PVEM would have 72.8 percent of the Chamber of Deputies, 364 legislators, after the INE did not dare to carry out the distribution of plurinominals by coalition, but by party.

The Directorate of Prerogatives and Political Parties presented this Tuesday to the electoral counselors the proposal that they will take to the General Council next Friday, which is the same projection as in June, in which it is determined that Morena would have 236 deputies.

Initially, the cherry-colored party had added 21 legislators who competed with the PVEM and PT acronyms to have 257. However, as it was overrepresented, they were subtracted again and returned to their allies, so the PVEM would have 77 and the PT 51.

While the opposition will have 135: the PAN 72, the PRI 35, Movimiento Ciudadano 27 and the PRD 1. In addition to the independent candidate.

Critics of this model point out that the 4T cannot have 72.8 percent of the House when it won only 59.9 percent of the votes. In the case of the Senate, the parties that supported Claudia Sheinbaum will have 83 legislators, so they would need three for a qualified majority. Morena would have 60 seats, the PAN 22 senators, the PRI 16, the PVEM would be the fourth position in the upper house with 14 senators, the PT would reach 9, Movimiento Ciudadano 5 and the PRD 2. The proposal will be formally discussed tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Commission on Prerogatives and Political Parties, and on Friday by the General Council. So far, the majority of councilors are in favor of maintaining this proposal, which is opposed by another bloc.