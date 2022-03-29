La Roja in the running with Peru and Colombia for the last place to send to the play-offs. Against Uruguay it is forbidden to fail, even if the precedents say that …

Last day of the South American group for the World Cup qualifiers. Four of the five places for Qatar 2022 have already been assigned. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already won the world championship pass. La Celeste with fourth place secured direct access to the competition. It remains to assign the fifth place that allows participation in the intercontinental play-offs. Three national teams still in the running: Peru, Colombia and Chile. La Roja will face Suarez and his teammates in front of his audience: kick-off on the Italian night between Tuesday and Wednesday at 1.30am.

Latest results – Chile is currently seventh in the standings with 19 points. The national team of Lasarte is aiming for the fifth place occupied by Peru stopped at 21, in the middle there is Colombia with 20. La Roja in the last match suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Brazil. In the last three matches he won only one victory in February against Bolivia (2-3), then another defeat remedied against Argentina (1-2). In the South American group he totaled five wins, four draws and eight defeats. Uruguay is back from three consecutive victories with Paraguay, Venezuela and Peru. In the three most recent releases Rochet has just suffered a goal. He also did well in the offensive phase with six goals scored. See also Rigoberto Urán to the boy who hit the wheel: "There is talent in Colombia"

Previous – There are 57 total matches between Chile and Uruguay. The balance of the precedents is all in favor of Diego Alonso’s national team with 34 wins against 13 won by the opponents, 10 draws. The last time the two national teams faced each other was during the groups of the America’s Cup: 1-1, goal by Eduardo Vargas and Vidal. In the first leg of the South American group for the World Cup qualifiers, Celeste overcame Sanchez and teammates 2-1: it was last October 9th. Venezuela-Colombia and Peru-Paraguay are the other two decisive matches for fifth place. In case of an equal number of points, the first criterion is the total goal difference, then the goals scored follow the points obtained in the direct matches. Three internationals for a place in the intercontinental play-offs.

