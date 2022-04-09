Qualifying for the Australian GP 2022 began with a rather absurd and decidedly dangerous accident, on the renewed layout of the Melbourne track. The two Canadian drivers on the grid crashed into each other about two minutes before the end of Q1, Nicholas Latifi And Lance Stroll. A quite sensational misunderstanding that saw the Williams and Aston Martin drivers as protagonists and which could have had rather serious consequences also given the dynamics of the impact.

Very strange the accident, with both pilots who were in the ‘launch’ phase. Latifi was initially much ahead of Stroll – however, just entered the track after the mechanics had been forced to repair his car following another accident in the final of PL3 – but he lifted his foot, almost stopping to take space from of the cars in front of him. Stroll, who comes from behind, overtook his compatriot and placed himself in front. Then he too slowed down, trying to give way to Latifi on the left as the Williams driver was accelerating again. However, the Grove team rider ‘took’ the right side of the track and was unable to avoid the crash against the AMR # 18 which was moving in that very moment.

The impact occurred between Latifi’s left rear wheel and Stroll’s front right, causing both cars to stop. Mostly the Canadian’s car # 6 was heavily damaged. However, the red flag generated by the accident paradoxically helped the second car at Silverstone, that of Sebastian Vettel. In fact, the German also crashed during PL3 and the extra time allowed by the interruption allowed his mechanics to finish the repairs on the car, giving the four-time world champion the opportunity to take to the track at least to complete one attempt. However, the former Ferrari driver was unable to overcome the cut in Q1.