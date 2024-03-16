Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The “series of draws” continued in the first group of the Mansour Bin Zayed Football Cup, for the fourth match in a row, after the “Scholarships Office” tied with the “Emirates National Schools”, and also the “Audit and Institutional Development Office” tied with the “National Archives and Library”.

At the “Emirates Palace Hotel” stadium in Abu Dhabi, the champion of the last two editions, the “Emirates Schools” team, tied with the “Scholarships Office” without goals, and Zakaria Akriran, captain of the “Scholarships Office” team, won the best player award in the match.

In the second match, the “National Archives and Library” took the lead, with a goal by Mohamed Farouk, before Ronaldo Forens equalized for the “Audit and Institutional Development Office”, ending the match in a 1-1 draw, and the organizing committee awarded the best player of the match award to Masuran Guedior, goalkeeper of the “National Archives and Library”. Archives and the National Library,” and all the teams in the first group were equal in the number of points, after the end of the second round, and each of them had “two points.”

The “National Archives and Library” team leads the group in terms of the difference in goals scored, followed by the “Audit and Institutional Development Office,” “Emirates National Schools,” and the “Scholarships Office.”

According to the regulations of the eleventh edition of the tournament, the ranking of the teams in the group stage is determined according to the largest number of points, and in the event of a tie, the result of the “direct confrontations” between the teams that have the same number of points is judged, as well as the goal difference, and if the tie continues in the third round. Finally, “Al-Faisal” for penalty kicks or the number of yellow cards in all matches of the tournament, and finally the draw to determine the qualifier.

For his part, Muhannad Salem Al-Enezi, former defender of the first national team and Al Ain Club, described the Mansour bin Zayed Football Cup as an attractive tournament, and said: All teams prepared well for the current edition, and what raised the level of competitions was increasing the number of foreigners to 10 players for each team.

The leader of the National Archives and Library team added: We compete with foreign players who participate in local competitions, in addition to others from foreign tournaments who enjoy quality, in addition to the fact that there are many local clubs working to follow up on the players, in order to include them in transfers, which reflects positively on performance. .

Al-Enezi praised the organizational aspects and activities accompanying the tournament, and said: The name of the tournament attracts everyone, and it has a special aesthetic on and off the field. He is proud to participate in the tournament, which enjoys unlimited support.

It is noteworthy that the tournament is organized by the Presidential Office with the participation of 16 teams divided into 4 groups, with the first and second qualifying for the quarter-finals, and the competitions continue until March 28.