Q1 and Q2

At the start of qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna 2022 GP, the track has largely dried up. As a result, the drivers can go on the asphalt again on dry weather tires. It has even become too hot for the Williams. Albon’s brake catches fire and even blows up the tire. There is some rubbish on the track, causing a red flag for a moment.

In the second session, the rain hangs threateningly around the circuit. The drivers therefore feel extra pressure to quickly set a good time. Sainz therefore makes a mistake and slides into the wall with his Ferrari. His qualifying is over and he will start tomorrow from P10 in the sprint race. After a short red flag it started to rain harder again. That means no one can beat their time and both Mercedes are out in Q2.

Q3

Soon in Q3 we see the third red flag of qualifying. Magnussen spins off the track, but can immediately continue. So the delay is minimal, but the drivers have to abort their fast lap. Meanwhile, the track is getting drier and the times faster and faster.

With three minutes to go there is another red flag as Bottas has to park his car along the track. Verstappen set the fastest time just before, despite the fact that he had to go off the gas for Bottas. After the last red flag it starts to rain again, so that nobody drives a faster time. Max Verstappen will start at the front for the sprint race tomorrow and will have Charles Leclerc next to him on the front row. Norris and Magnussen start from row two.

Qualification of the GP of Emilia-Romagna 2022

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Lando Norris Kevin Magnussen Fernando Alonso

Times of the GP of Emilia-Romagna 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022

2nd free practice: 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

sprint race: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Sunday 24 April 2022

Race: 3:00 PM