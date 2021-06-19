Max Verstappen has just taken pole position in the French GP. Just like in the last practice, he was too fast for Hamilton and Bottas who will start from P2 and P3 tomorrow.

Q1 and Q2

Soon in the first session of qualifying for the 2021 GP of France, there is a red flag. Yuki Tsunoda spins in the first turn and slides into the barrier at the next turn. His qualifying is over within a minute. There is still plenty of time for most drivers to do a quick lap after that, but Stroll is unable to do so due to a second red flag late in the session. This time it is Schumacher who crashes his Haas.

In Q2, many teams try to set their fastest lap on the medium tyres. That way, the drivers can also start the race on these tires tomorrow, which provides a strategic advantage. Everyone in the top ten eventually succeeds, so the cars up front will largely have the same strategy.

Q3

The remaining drivers switch back to the soft tires in Q3 to compete for pole position. During the first laps Max Verstappen is the fastest of everyone with a lead of four tenths over Hamilton. Pérez is then third with Bottas on P4.

There is still plenty of time to set a second fast time in Q3. All drivers in the top four are able to improve their time, but Verstappen is fast enough to conquer pole position. Hamilton is second and Bottas third. Pérez takes the fourth fastest time.

Qualification of the 2021 GP of France

1 Max Verstappen 2 Lewis Hamilton 3 Valtteri Bottas 4 Sergio Perez 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 6 Pierre Gasly 7 Charles Leclerc 8 Lando Norris 9 Fernando Alonso 10 Daniel Ricciardo 11 Esteban Ocon 12 Sebastian Vettel 13 Antonio Giovinazzi 14 George Russell 15 Mick Schumacher 16 Nicholas Latific 17 Kimi Raikkonen 18 Nikita Mazepin 19 Lance Stroll 20 Yuki Tsunoda

Dates and times of the 2021 French GP

Sunday 20 June 2021

Race: 3:00 PM