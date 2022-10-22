For Verstappen, the loot is actually already in, although it will be nice for the marketing machine for Red Bull to get some more records this season. Although Verstappen himself doesn’t care much about records, you can be sure that he still wants to win.

At least he has a challenge, if we look at qualifying. Verstappen qualified third, just below two Ferraris. Sainz is in first place. Perez builds a defensive wall and qualifies fourth.

It seems that the other teams are at least well on their way to finding the right pace. Too late for a championship, but in time to possibly give the tail end of the season some thrills.

Qualification F1: The result of America 2022

Sainz Leclerc Verstappen perez Hamilton Russell Stroll norris Alonso bottas Albon Vettel gasly Zhou Tsunoda Magnussen Ricciardo Ocon Schumacher Latina

What time does F1 start at COTA?

Sunday

Race: 9:00 PM