Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros – Quali (QUAL3), a leading company in the management of collective health plans by membership and business in Brazil, reported a net income of R$366 million, a decrease of 6.7% compared to 2021.

According to the company, the drop is mainly due to the 45% growth in net financial expenses and amortizations – higher effective rate of IR/CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income).

The company’s net revenue was BRL 2.1 billion in 2021, a growth of 3.5% compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$1.05 billion, 2% lower than the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50.1%.

In 2021, recurring subscription revenues grew by 0.5%, as a result of the growth in the average ticket of the portfolio, which offset the 1.8% drop in the number of lives. In the year, there was an increase of 4.5% in total costs and expenses or of 9.6% without adjustments to EBITDA.

Quali ended 2021 with a net debt of R$1.52 billion, an increase of 109% compared to 2020. The increase in indebtedness is related to the reduction in free cash generation, payment of acquisitions, share buybacks and dividend distribution .

In 2021, the company’s operating cash generation, before acquisitions, was R$ 315 million, down 53% compared to 2020, mainly due to the greater investment in commissions and the worsening in working capital.

After acquisitions, Quali’s free cash flow was negative by R$16.8 million. R$749 million were distributed to shareholders in 2021 Of this total, R$619 million in dividends and interest on equity (JCP) and R$130 million in share buybacks.

