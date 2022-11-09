SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Qualicorp shares collapsed on the São Paulo stock exchange on Wednesday, after reporting a net profit of 49 million reais in the third quarter, a decline of 55.4% compared to the same period last year and below expectations.

At 11:32, the shares fell 11.79%, at 7.18 reais, accounting for the worst performance of the Ibovespa, which dropped 0.6%.

“Overall, trends remained negative for growth and profitability,” said Bradesco BBI analysts Marcio Osako and Caio Rocha, in a report to clients, maintaining a more cautious view of the earnings momentum.

“The outlook is challenging, as large price increases and weak demand due to income restrictions are expected to continue in 2023,” said the analysts, who have a “neutral” recommendation for the shares, with a target price of 11 reais.

According to Safra analyst Ricardo Boiati it was a “difficult quarter”, with higher cancellations after strong price increases.

“In addition to a persistently high churn rate, revenue growth was hampered by unfavorable macroeconomic conditions,” he said in a client report, lowering the share price target from 15.90 to 9 reais.

“We maintain a ‘neutral’ recommendation for the stock as we do not see a clear trend of consistent improvement in revenue growth going forward and continued operational deleveraging should continue to put pressure on margins.”

(By Paula Arend Laier)