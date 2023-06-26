Estadão Contenti

06/25/2023 – 22:08

Qualicorp, the country’s largest administrator of health plans by membership, reported on Sunday night (25) the change of its command, decided by the council. The current president (CEO) Elton Carluci leaves office and, in his place, the board chose Mauricio Lopes. He takes over on July 31.

For the change of CEO, the company’s board carried out a search for a technical name, with experience and “recognized reputation”, in addition to dialogue in the supplementary health sector, in all its different agents, including health operators, to the role of CEO, according to the statement.

Mauricio Lopes was Executive Vice President of Rede DOr São Luiz for the last 4 years and, before that, he worked for large companies such as SulAmérica, Allianz Saúde and Medial Saúde. The executive was also Vice-President of the National Supplementary Health Federation (Fenasaúde) and economic general manager of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

In the statement, Qualicorp claims to be in a moment of “transformational focus” change in health management, in search of profitability and operational efficiency. It also aims to become “an increasingly important player and generator of value for the entire chain”.

In the first quarter of 2023, Qualicorp had a 77.5% drop in profit, to R$ 16.5 million, amid plan cancellations – there were 107,300 lives canceled between January and March. The company’s revenue retreated 9% in the quarter in comparison in 12 months.























