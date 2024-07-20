Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 15:50

Qualicorp reported this Saturday that its board of directors approved the signing of a leniency agreement with the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the Comptroller General’s Office (CGU) for a total amount of R$43.5 million, constituting a “definitive solution” within the scope of Operations Paralelo 23 and Triuno.

The company also highlights that its founder, José Seripieri Júnior, assumed the obligation to bear half of any amount to be paid by the company under the leniency agreement, up to the limit of R$20 million. “To make the leniency agreement viable, it was understood that joint cooperation between the company and its founder would be essential, given the fact that he held relevant positions both as a shareholder and as a director of the company in 2014, the year in which the facts under investigation occurred and, therefore, held information and documents of interest to the competent authorities,” says Qualicorp, in a relevant fact.

Qualicorp’s board of directors also decided to call an extraordinary general meeting for shareholders to deliberate on the settlement and, consequently, the maintenance of the validity and effects of the cooperation instrument. Such deliberation is subject to the suspensive condition of the effective payment of the cost-sharing obligation by the founder.

Operation Parallel 23 investigated alleged slush funds in José Serra’s 2014 Senate campaign. Operation Triuno investigated bribery payments to civil servants.

Public civil action

Qualicorp also says that it has become aware that the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed a public civil action for administrative impropriety against third parties and Qualicorp Administradora de Benefícios SA, a subsidiary of the company, with the same facts from 2014 already included in the scope of the Committee’s activities and contained in the leniency agreement.

“In this regard, the company informs that Qualicorp Administradora will take all necessary measures to defend its interests and that, in the understanding of its external lawyers specialized in the matter, it should be excluded from the passive side of the public civil action due to the execution of the leniency agreement. The AGU will communicate in court the execution of the leniency agreement for all legal purposes”, adds the relevant fact.