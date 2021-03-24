One of the main providers of processors for mobile devices, the American Qualcomm, wants to enter the gaming business with a portable video game console similar to the popular one Nintendo switch.

The gaming team that Qualcomm is preparing would follow the design of a portable game console with controllers on the sides, removable, as revealed by the Android Police site, which had access to the non-final images of this project.

In the specialized portal they assure that the design reminds of Nintendo Switch, but unlike it, it works with the Android 12 operating system, which Google is expected to launch this year, and the company’s Snapdragon processors.

The Qualcomm console would also feature detachable joysticks on the sides, similar to the design of the portable Nintendo Switch.

According to a source familiar with the company’s strategy, the console seeks to demonstrate the potential of the chips in less traditional products. It would also be equipped with a large capacity battery, 6,000mAh and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge fast charging technology.

From Android Police they point out that the design of the joysticks and the manufacture of the gamepads is in the hands of a premium provider, as confirmed by the source, although they clarified that they could not verify his name.

Among the features that were shared, the console will have a SD card slot for expanding capacity, and according to Mishaal Rahman, from XDA Developers, a 6.65-inch screen with Full HD + resolution. It will also have a fan in the cooling system.

Nintendo wants to renew the Joy-Con

On the other hand, the Japanese company that inspired Qualcomm works on a redesign of your console commands Nintendo switch showing changes to the joysticks, directional buttons, and ZL and ZR buttons, a few months before the launch of the new version of the console due out in 2021.

The new joystick, which respect the original shape two-piece removable, is registered as a design patent on March 2, 2021 by Nintendo Inc. in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This record was discovered by youtuber Mike Perez while searching for patents related to a new Nintendo controller.

The Joy-Con are the official commands of the Nintendo Switch portable console.

The image that accompanies the patent registration reveals three novelties with respect to the Joy-Con control of the console born in 2017: a left joystick closer to the direction buttons, with which it swaps positions; direction buttons in the shape of a classic crosshead like those of Xbox or Playstation, and some ZR and ZL buttons that now have a trigger structure with variable press distances instead of static buttons.

In addition, the shape of the joystick, with less height and closer to the console itself, gives clues about what the controller may be looking for. a solution to drifting that console users suffered since its departure.

Drifting is a problem that the DualSense of Playstation 5 whereby the characters or actions of video games suffer “phantom movements” without the user pressing any button, and it has already caused communities that use these consoles to file class action lawsuits.