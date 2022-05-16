Qualcomm will introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, its most powerful chip yet with which it will seek to far exceed its predecessor.

According to the company, this new component will be shown next May 20 during a special event made in China, although it will not be the only surprise.

A leak ensures that three days later, on May 23, we will see the presentation of the OPPO Reno8which would have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1which could also be shown next to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

We still have few details about the announcements, but the first component, being an improvement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1it will probably only include a boost to its clock speed, probably reaching between 3.3 or 3.4 GHz.

Any improvement is welcome. Image: Qualcomm.

As for his brother, he Snapdragon 7 Gen 1it’s known that could have 4 Cortex A710 cores at 2.36GHz and another 4 Cortex A510 cores at 1.8GHz.

Qualcomm will present the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ but it will not go on sale yet

Although the date for the announcement is agreed, it does not necessarily mean that we will see it in action on the same day, so it could be months before it is released.

As for the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1at the moment everything is rumours, so the best option is to be patient and wait until May 20 to see if they confirm their existence.

We will see what surprises they prepare for us. Image: Qualcomm.

Do you think the predictions about the next Qualcomm event will be accurate or will they surprise us with more innovations?