During a panel discussion at Computex 2023, Qualcomm he revealed that he has spoken with both Playstationwith either Nintendo about future portable devices. The company recently entered the gaming market with the launch of a dedicated chip for the Razer Edge. Evidently he doesn’t want to limit himself to Android.

Alex Katouzian (Senior Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm’s Mobile, Compute and XR) explained, “They are companies (PlayStation and Nintendo) that are interested in having capabilities in the portable gaming industry. Of course they will reach out and talk to us. I think, in general, they will turn to someone like Qualcomm because they know how big we are in the Android gaming industry.”

It should be emphasized that Qualcomm has not confirmed that it is working with one or both companies, so the meetings may have simply been interlocutory.

The only certainty is that Qualcomm is probably right in assuming that Sony and Nintendo want to stay active in the portable video game sector. The first is about to launch Project Q, which should be a portable console for streaming games PS5, while the second should be working on the heir to the Nintendo Switch, probably arriving in the next few years. Both could benefit in some way from Qualcomm’s technologies.

“A lot of console game companies want these portable devices. They’re not necessarily devices that can support high quality graphics, but they want to keep all those mobile gamers in their ecosystem. So it makes sense for us to try to go down this path. If you look at revenues generated by mobile gaming over the course of the year exceed the amount of all other segments of the industry combined.”