In multi-core, X Elite has significantly distanced itself from its rival Apple, although the validity of the tests will depend on the machines and computers that adopt it.

Snapdragon X Elite was announced at the end of October.

Shortly after, Apple responded with its first 3nm chipsets for the Mac lineup, namely the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, launched in the same month. The San Diego company made a bold statement, stating that its latest SoC succeeds 21 percent faster compared to M3 in terms of multicore performance. However, despite the presumed advantage, a Qualcomm public relations manager stated that the final experience offered by the two processors will have different outcomes, because it is influenced by operating systems which they will feed. Qualcomm's statement suggests that Windows is still considered inferior to macOS.

Pure power Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite is the first laptop processor launched by the company last October As shared by Digital Trends, the Snapdragon The test performed was Geekbench 6:;The San Diego company, however, wisely omitted an important detail from the results obtained: the energy consumption of the Snapdragon riser device was not cited as a benchmark in the efficiency performance evaluation process, a significant element to consider in benchmarking. Each CPU has a power limit that allows its cores to run at higher clock speeds, but with higher power consumption.