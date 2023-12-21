In multi-core, X Elite has significantly distanced itself from its rival Apple, although the validity of the tests will depend on the machines and computers that adopt it.
Snapdragon X Elite was announced at the end of October.
Shortly after, Apple responded with its first 3nm chipsets for the Mac lineup, namely the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, launched in the same month.
The San Diego company made a bold statement, stating that its latest SoC succeeds 21 percent faster compared to M3 in terms of multicore performance.
However, despite the presumed advantage, a Qualcomm public relations manager stated that the final experience offered by the two processors will have different outcomes, because it is influenced by operating systems which they will feed.
Qualcomm's statement suggests that Windows is still considered inferior to macOS.
Pure power
The test performed was Geekbench 6:;The San Diego company, however, wisely omitted an important detail from the results obtained: the energy consumption of the Snapdragon riser device was not cited as a benchmark in the efficiency performance evaluation process, a significant element to consider in benchmarking.
Each CPU has a power limit that allows its cores to run at higher clock speeds, but with higher power consumption.
Efficiency issues
With Snapdragon X Elite, we should have two thermal design profiles, 23W and 80W.
In previous tests, the SoC with the lowest power limit, efficiency orientedhad appeared to be slower than the M2 in several tests.
The power consumption profile of 80W, optimized for performanceundoubtedly increases multicore performance but produces a greater amount of heat, requiring an active cooling system (such as fans).
For example, Apple's base MacBook Pro with the M3 chip features a single fan, while the M3 Pro and M3 Max models use a dual-fan design to allow the additional cores to reach maximum performance under load.
The advantages in power, according to Sascha Segan, senior manager of public relations at Qualcomm, will not be the mirror of the end-use experience.
Segan, while underlining the good quality of the hardware produced, suggests that macOS could be superior to Windows as an operating system.
Segan also added that consumers should not waste their funds on buying a new laptop right now and should wait for the first wave of Snapdragon-powered notebooks to flood the market.
We observed the Snapdragon X Elite's performance in benchmarks, but it is essential to keep in mind that these tests are based on test laptops.
We will have to wait for the official launch of the machines intended for the consumer market to fully understand the true capacity of the chip.
