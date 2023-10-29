Qualcomm has laid out the reasons that its next System on Chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, could be the most expensive ever.

The rise in prices in SoCs seems to be a constant, and a prospect destined to repeat itself in the future with the arrival of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Despite the very recent debut of the previous model, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s top management took the opportunity, during a discussion with the media, to outline what can be expected from the next evolution of high-end chipsets. This series of increases appears to be closely related to the San Diego company’s need for cover costs associated with Oryon custom componentsof crucial importance for the success of the processor which will be launched next year.

Oryon, how much does it cost me Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was presented last week during Snapdragon Summit 2023 Chris Patrick, senior vice president at Qualcomm, wanted to justify the price increase predictions for Gen 4 through the ambitious desire for higher performance for the next chips. A key factor that will contribute to this cost increase, previously the subject of speculation and now confirmed by Qualcomm, is the introduction of a processor equipped with the new custom Nuvia cores inside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the same Oryons featured in the recently announced Snapdragon. This will result in an increase in performance of the new chipset by up to 40% compared to Gen 3.

The creation of customized CPU cores that balance power and efficiency would represent the most costly commitment on the budget, according to Qualcomm leaders. While previously introduced in laptops, Oryon cores will now be deployed in mobile devices, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 serving as the heart of future flagship Android smartphones in 2025, marking their entry into this category.