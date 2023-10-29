Qualcomm has laid out the reasons that its next System on Chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, could be the most expensive ever.
The rise in prices in SoCs seems to be a constant, and a prospect destined to repeat itself in the future with the arrival of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.
Despite the very recent debut of the previous model, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s top management took the opportunity, during a discussion with the media, to outline what can be expected from the next evolution of high-end chipsets.
This series of increases appears to be closely related to the San Diego company’s need for cover costs associated with Oryon custom componentsof crucial importance for the success of the processor which will be launched next year.
Oryon, how much does it cost me
Chris Patrick, senior vice president at Qualcomm, wanted to justify the price increase predictions for Gen 4 through the ambitious desire for higher performance for the next chips.
A key factor that will contribute to this cost increase, previously the subject of speculation and now confirmed by Qualcomm, is the introduction of a processor equipped with the new custom Nuvia cores inside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the same Oryons featured in the recently announced Snapdragon.
This will result in an increase in performance of the new chipset by up to 40% compared to Gen 3.
The creation of customized CPU cores that balance power and efficiency would represent the most costly commitment on the budget, according to Qualcomm leaders.
While previously introduced in laptops, Oryon cores will now be deployed in mobile devices, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 serving as the heart of future flagship Android smartphones in 2025, marking their entry into this category.
New production strategies
The new SoC will be produced using TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing process, known as the N3E node.
This technological progress could be one of the reasons that pushed vice president Alex Katuzian to confirm that Qualcomm is evaluating the adoption of a dual source strategyrelying on both TSMC and Samsung manufacturing facilities to keep costs down.
One positive aspect of this escalation is that Qualcomm will be able to pursue ambitious performance goals.
Currently, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has already surpassed the Apple A17 Pro in Geekbench 6 multicore tests, becoming the best performing mobile SoC in its category.
So, to maintain product quality, Qualcomm appears to have little alternative but to raise prices.
With the further increase expected for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, phone makers such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others may find themselves in need of increasing the prices of their flagship products, as their profitability will also be significantly affected.
