Qualcomm would be close to launch its new top-of-the-range processor for smartphones and tablets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. The previous version, launched at the end of last year, is currently the heart of many high-end Android devices and is built on a four-nanometer manufacturing process with octa core CPU and new Prime based core. on Cortex-X2 running at 3 GHz and 1 MB of dedicated L2 cache, three Performance Cores operating at 2.5 GHz and 4 Efficiency Cores at 1.8 GHz and 6MB of shared L3 cache. According to leaker Yogesh Brar, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will arrive in commercial version next June, so the first smartphone to equip it could arrive already in the summer, and it seems that the first companies to use it will be Lenovo, Motorola (with the top of the range Frontier), OnePlus (probably with a 10 Ultra model) and Xiaomi (with the 12 Ultra ). With this move Qualcomm should get rid of the problems caused by the base Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which in some cases causes overheating and efficiency problems. The San Diego-based chip maker is also expected to switch from Samsung to TSMC for SoC production.