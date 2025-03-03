Since Openai gave the bell with chatgpt, the possibilities of the Generative They have seduced business organizations. But in front of the models Llm —Isiglas in English of extensive language models – such as the Chatbot Created by Sam Altman, much more compact alternatives have made their way to the market. The calls SLM “Small models of language,” do not require so much computing power and offer increasing benefits. And most importantly: they work on user devices themselves.

Qualcomm He wants to take advantage of this trend to seek business opportunities not only in personal use technology, but also in industry and automotive. In a conference held at the Mobile World Congress (MWC)the president of the company in Europe, Enrico SalvatoriHe explained that “artificial intelligence is moving towards the devices themselves.”

“The AI ​​in the Cloud It is complementing the AI ​​in the Edge. With our chips we can provide processes that until now needed a lot of power in the user’s own device, “he said. This “hybrid” architectureas the manager has defined, he results in a “Greater privacy and safety for users”since the data is processed closer to where they are housed.

All this is possible thanks to the Growing SLM efficiency. In 2024, he calls 3.1, developed by Meta, reached the same quality as the generation of Chatgpt 3.5 launched in March 2023. He succeeded using much less parameters; This is called the variables used by AI models to train and perform specific tasks.

If you call 3.1 use 8,000 million parameters (8b), GPT 3.5 use 175b. Other alternatives such as Pixtral and Ministralcreated by the unicorn French Mistral, offer the same Performance than GPT 3.5 with much less parameters.

A “Virtuoso Circle”

For Salvatori there is a “Virtuoso Circle ” between the progressive optimization of these Minimodelos of AI and the improvement of hardwarethat is, of the semiconductors. This synchrony allows language processing models to be launched on phones and computers without depending so much on cloud computing.

The manager has reiterated that it is not a vision of the future, but that Commercial applications “are already real” in fields such as trade, home automation and construction. Last year, the manufacturer launched its AI models library for developers to try their solutions based on the company’s processor catalog. “We work with more than 1,150 developers who use devices based on Qualcomm chips,” Salvatori has detailed.

One of the sectors where the manager sees more opportunities is the Automotive. “The adoption of the AI ​​is being massive. Thanks to the sensors, the car can correlate the data of the environment and offer information to the user,” he explained. While in the industry The interest in intelligent solutions is also high, Salvatori has recognized that its implementation is in a more incipient phase.