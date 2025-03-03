Since Openai gave the bell with chatgpt, the possibilities of the Generative They have fascinated business organizations. But in front of the models Llm —Isiglas in English of extensive language models – like the Chatbot Created by Sam Altman, more compact alternatives have made their way to the market. The calls SLM “Small models of language,” do not require so much computer power, so they can work on the devices themselves.

Qualcomm He wants to take advantage of this trend to seek business opportunities not only in mobile phones and computers that incorporate their chips, but also in industry and automotive. In a conference held at the Mobile World Congress (MWC)the president of the company in Europe, Enrico SalvatoriHe explained that “artificial intelligence is moving towards the devices themselves.”

“The AI ​​in the Cloud It is complementing the AI ​​in the Edge. With our chips we can carry out processes that until now needed a lot of power in the user’s own device, “he said. This “hybrid” architectureas he has defined, he results in a “Greater privacy and safety for users”since the data is processed closer to where they are housed.

All this is possible thanks to the Growing SLM efficiency. In 2024, he calls 3.1, developed by Meta, reached the same quality as chatgpt 3.5, the generation of the software Openai launched in March 2023. He succeeded using much less parameters; This is called the variables used by AI models to train and perform tasks.

If you call 3.1 use 8,000 million parameters (8b), chatgpt 3.5 uses 175b. Also other alternatives such as Pixtral and Ministralcreated by the unicorn French Mistral, have already caught Chatgpt 3.5.

Smart cars

For Salvatori there is a “Virtuoso Circle ” between the progressive optimization of Minimodelos of AI and the improvement of hardwarethat is, of the semiconductors. As chips are more powerful, SLM can work better on devices. And vice versa. This synchrony allows you to display solutions based on AI on phones and computers without depending on cloud computing.

The manager has reiterated that it is not a vision of the future, but that Commercial applications “are already real” in areas such as trade, home automation and construction. Last year, the manufacturer launched a Library of AI models for developers to try their solutions with the company’s processors. “We work with more than 1,150 developers who use devices with Qualcomm chips,” Salvatori has detailed.

One of the sectors where you see more opportunities is Automotive. “The adoption to the AI ​​is being massive. Thanks to the sensors, the car can correlate the data of the environment and offer enriched information to the user,” he explained. While the industry It shows interest in IA -based solutions, Salvatori has recognized that its implementation is in a more incipient phase.