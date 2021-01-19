The San Diego giant has unveiled the Snapdragon 870, a high-performance SoC that is placed in a very interesting position, as it remains between the Snapdragon 865+ and the Snapdragon 888. This means that we are facing a very powerful chip, so much so that it manages to impose itself on the previous top of Qualcomm’s range.

On the official Qualcomm website we can find a complete list with its most important characteristics, and this list confirms, in general, that the Snapdragon 870 SoC is, in essence, a Snapdragon 865+ turned upside down.

I know what you are thinking, what does Qualcomm intend with this chip? Well, the answer is very simple: offer smartphone manufacturers an inexpensive alternative to the Snapdragon 888, yet capable of delivering high enough performance to meet the needs of the most demanding users.

This SoC should be used in the next batch of “premium” mid-range smartphones from companies such as OnePlus, Xiaomi and vivo, among other.

SoC Snapdragon 870 Specifications

Manufactured in 7nm process (Snapdragon 888 uses 5nm process). This allows to reduce costs.

Eight-core CPU, based on the Kryo 585 architecture, with a high-performance core (Cortex-A77) at a maximum of 3.2 GHz. It has three more cores (Cortex-A77) at 2.4 GHz and four cores ( Cortex-A55) at 1.8 GHz.

GPU Adreno 650.

It includes the full ecosystem of Qualcomm elite gaming tools, including Desktop Forward Rendering, Qualcomm Game Color Plus v2.0, Qualcomm Game Smoother, and upgradeable driver support.

Wi-Fi 6 (Qualcomm FastConnect 6800) and Bluetooth 5.2 (Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Qualcomm TrueWireless Technology) connectivity.

Qualcomm Hexagon 698 for artificial intelligence.

Snapdragon X55 5G modem with speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps downstream and 3 Gbps upstream.

NFC support, compatible with USB Type-C.

Qualcomm Spectra 480 image signal processor, supporting up to 200 MP sensors, 25 MP dual camera.

It supports displays with 4K resolution and up to 60 Hz, or QHD + and 144 Hz.

Compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast recharge.

Supports LPDDR5 memory (4 x 16 bits) at 2,750 MHz.

As we can see, the Snapdragon 870 SoC is a very interesting chip that does not limit itself to maintaining everything that made the Snapdragon 865+ SoC great, but dares to improve it slightly.

On a personal note, I must say that the strategy that Qualcomm is following lately seems very successful, since by expanding its catalog of mid-range and mid-high-range SoCs manages to reach a greater number of users, and allows these to buy smartphones with a more balanced price-performance value.

It is not confirmed yet, but considering the price of high-end smartphones equipped with a Snapdragon 888, it is likely that the terminals that use the Snapdragon 870 SoC are in the range of the 400-500 euros, approximately.