Qualcomm Technologies announced two new spatial computing platforms: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1, dedicated to the next generation of mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR) and smart glasses devices. The Snapdragon The platform delivers 2.5x better GPU performance for richer visuals with improved clarity, texture and color at higher frames per second. It is also optimized for resolutions up to 3K per eye to deliver better pixel quality and high-fidelity images. Users will experience more faithful positional tracking, with eight times better AI on the device, combined with accelerated computer vision and support for up to ten simultaneous cameras, for more precise and natural interactions. Finally, the platform allows users to blend virtual content with the physical environment, to seamlessly transition from an MR to a VR experience. It provides color images at 12ms speed to improve visual fidelity and digital comfort in MR experiences.

Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 is designed with power optimizations for a thermal budget that enables elegant, lightweight smart glasses that allow users to capture the moment, thanks to continuous capture, notifications and powerful on-glass artificial intelligence. It features a premium dual ISP for professional-quality photos and videos captured from a first-person perspective. This allows users to capture, share or live-stream their best moments hands-free, directly from their glasses. The platform supports up to eight microphones to deliver stunning audio capabilities for crystal-clear capture and playback. The powerful artificial intelligence integrated into the device allows for improved image and audio quality, as well as real-time visual search and translation functions. The platform also unlocks advanced smart glasses with support for binocular displays, for a more convenient visual heads-up display for consuming content, including videos, directions, notifications and more, that blend seamlessly into users’ field of vision.

Both platforms will debut commercially on Meta devices in 2023: Meta Quest 3 powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform and Ray Ban Stories powered by the Snapdragon AR1 platform. “At Meta we are focused on developing future technologies in mixed reality and smart glasses, as well as the foundational innovations that will one day power our vision of AR glasses,” said Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, Meta CTO and Head of Reality Labs. “Building this future computing platform requires an industry-leading partner, and that’s where our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is critical. Together, we are defining next-generation technologies that deliver dramatic advances in power, performance and The latest Snapdragon world can experience them.”