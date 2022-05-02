Since Qualcomm acquired chipmaker Nuvia in March 2021 he always set out to compete with Manzana in technology. But it is not something that will happen soon according to the statements of this company.

At least that is what can be interpreted from what was said by its CEO, Christian Ammon. He brought up the subject at his most recent meeting to discuss the company’s earnings. These new chips will see the light until ‘end of 2023’.

But the first samples will come out before the end of the year. It is something managed from before and it is an understandable way of working. There is always a gap between a product that is shown as an example and mass production.

Qualcomm wants to compete with Manzana but for that their chips must be as refined as possible. Many tests under the most diverse conditions will be necessary to make them ready.

You have to eliminate all possible errors and improve performance. This time is used by the manufacturers of computers and other devices to design and build models that incorporate the new chips.

An interesting aspect about Nuvia is that among its employees there are people who worked in Manzanaand it is what attracted the attention of Qualcomm. This team has experience with ARM architecture chips.

Qualcomm’s strategy to face Apple is long-term

this effort from Nuvia Y Qualcomm it is something planned to last a long time. All due to the fact that the design of the chips is a very time-consuming matter, since they are proposed and end up becoming a reality.

To that is also added when they reach finished articles. It takes at least a couple of years from the conception of a chip to a product that is used and bought by any consumer. There is a lot of money behind everything.

The idea of ​​resorting to chips based on the ARM architecture is because they are ideal for mobile phones such as smart TVs. It’s a combination of excellent performance and efficiency packed into a very small package.

If indeed the chips created by Nuvia manage to equal or exceed the M1 of Manzana next year will be an impressive feat. But we will have to wait a few months to verify it.

