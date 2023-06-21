Qualcomm is a US company specializing in the development and production of advanced wireless technologies and chips. It is therefore a company not to be underestimated, able to guarantee top-level components to many other companies. But today we are here to talk about sad news which unfortunately involves many employees!

Qualcomm is laying off many employees

As we often say, the crisis that the smartphone market is experiencing is unfortunately making itself felt more and more and is affecting more and more companies. Today we talk about Qualcomm which is in clear difficulty and so he decided to lay off 415 employees in San Diego and 84 in the Bay Area. The ultimate goal is a 5% reduction in operating expenses. Below is the press release:

“We are on track to meet our commitment of a 5% reduction in operating expenses […] This includes further reductions in smartphone spending to fund diversification investments.

We are actively managing operating expenses and will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to drive greater operational efficiencies while keeping an eye on future growth opportunities in the automotive and Internet of Things industries.”

A real one staff cuts. As always, our thoughts go to all the families who will find themselves with one less monetary income. We are going through a really difficult time and finding a job today means wanting to hold on to it. We will definitely keep you posted on more news!