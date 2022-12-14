Qualcomm Technologies has announced the new Wi-Fi 7 offering for the home, the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform. Built to support the latest high-speed broadband connections and an array of high-performance devices that populate today’s hyperconnected homes, the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Platform delivers over 20Gbps total system capacity in one compact network chipset architecture. “We developed the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform to enable high-performance connectivity in every home, in an affordable, low-profile form factor that delivers the latest innovations in mesh networking,” said Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager , Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Wi-Fi 7 is best experienced using a tri-band system that takes full advantage of more unlicensed bands of the wireless spectrum. With this approach, mesh Wi-Fi is able to guarantee a performance increase for both new and existing devices”.

Qualcomm’s new Immersive Home Platform is designed to enable collaboration, telepresence, AR/VR, and immersive gaming applications in the home of today and tomorrow. Offering multi-Gigabit coverage and low latency for modern applications, the platform enables immediate performance benefits for both legacy devices and the latest Wi-Fi 7 connected devices. Sharing a common architecture with the Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Wi-Fi 7 platform ready for production, the new Qualcomm Immersive Home platforms are being sampled and commercial availability is expected in the second half of 2023. “The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home platforms offer our customers an affordable, high-performance network for homes of all sizes,” said Aly Reyes, Managing Director, Consumer, Linksys. “We are thrilled to work alongside a company that is the first in the industry to combine Multi-Link Mesh with the advanced capabilities of Wi-Fi 7.”