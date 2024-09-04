Qualcomm unveils its new Snapdragon X Plus platform for low-cost Windows PCs. According to the company, this new platform will compete with processors that have dominated the market, such as Intel and AMD.

The 10-core Snapdragon X Plus is designed for devices priced at $700 or higher as it looks to expand its semiconductor offering to more devices.

Snapdragon X Plus computers in 2024

The 10-core Oryon processor, built into the platform, has a frequency of 3.4 Ghz, 42MB of cache and a 45 TOPs Hexagon NPU that is dedicated to working with Artificial Intelligence and allows for better performance in the device’s battery.

Manufactured on a 4nm process, the new Oryon chip enables up to 37% faster performance compared to the competition while consuming 54% less power.

With these numbers, Qualcomm can say that they have incredible performance per watt, so you could have a low-priced computer with many hours of work, video editing or entertainment.

Snapdragon X Plus is designed to offer a work experience with up to three 4K monitors, so its performance will be on par with other brands.

On the other hand, it has integrated Adreno graphics of up to 3.8 TFLOPS, support for LPDDR5x memory with a transfer speed of 8,448 MT/s; bandwidth of 135 GB/s and up to 64 GB of capacity.

It also features UFS 4.0, SD 3.4 and NVMe SSD storage support via PCIe Gen 4. And its connectivity allows 5G, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 connections.

The first computers with Snapdragon X Plus will be coming to the end of the year.

