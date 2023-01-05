There is also Qualcomm at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The American tech giant took advantage of the fair dedicated to electronics and digitization to present the concept created with a very specific objective: to show car manufacturers the potential of its new generation technology, which ranges from an entire digital ecosystem to a system state-of-the-art voice control via next-level artificial intelligence. This concept doesn’t have a name, while Qualcomm’s technology can be enclosed in Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

According to the American company itself, it is able to offer the driver a “highly personalized and intuitive, truly transforming the possibilities for automakers as they seek to innovate next-generation user experiences.” Going into detail, the concept car is designed with a four-door configuration and takes the form of a coupe-style fastback, with a front lightbar, panoramic sunroof and premium digital displays available to the driver and passengers. Technologically speaking, the true focus of Qualcomm innovation is the facial recognition system technology that is able to detect each person in the car and adjust settings according to their preferences, such as temperature adjustment, seat position, applications and infotainment content used by recently, and so on.

Not only that: each area inside the passenger compartment, substantially corresponding to each occupant of the vehicle, can resort to individual sound settings, which range from noise and echo reduction to “zone” telephone calls. Qualcomm also speaks of the possibility of “silence the engine noise”, a fundamental indication because it suggests that the technology developed by the American company itself will not only be aimed at electric vehicles. Also notable is the presence of a powerful new voice control system powered by Soundhound and a large display curved that extends horizontally throughout the passenger compartment: the latter was designed in collaboration with the Taiwanese technology company AUO, measures 55″ and is available with an integrated camera for video calls.