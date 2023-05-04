By Chavi Mehta and Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O on Wednesday forecast revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates for the third quarter of the year, citing concerns that the smartphone industry will take longer to exhaust excess supply before new ones arrive. orders arrive.

The chipmaker’s shares fell 4.3% in extended trading after the company said its forecast was also explained by macroeconomic headwinds and weaker global handset sales.

While Qualcomm expects smartphone sales to recover in China in the second half of the year, “we haven’t seen evidence of a significant recovery and we’re not incorporating improvements into our planning assumptions,” CEO Cristiano Amon told investors during a conference call.

The company said a larger-than-normal decline in its chip revenue forecast from the previous quarter was mainly due to “the timing of purchases by a modem-only handset customer.”

Qualcomm did not name the customer, but Kinngai Chan, an analyst at Summit Redstone Partners, said it was Apple, which makes its own applications processor.

Apple is the biggest buyer of Qualcomm’s standalone modem chips, rather than its main flagship chip, which includes a modem and an application processor.

Qualcomm predicts chip revenue of between $6.9 billion and $7.5 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif.)