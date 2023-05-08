Qualcomm Incorporated announced that its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israel’s Autotalks, a factory-less semiconductor company dedicated to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications. vehicles to communicate with each other and with their surroundings), since 2009. The company provides automotive-qualified global dual-mode V2X solutions compatible with several V2X standards, designed to reduce collisions and improve mobility. Through the acquisition, Autotalks’ production-ready, dual-mode autonomous security solutions will be incorporated into Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio, the company’s full suite of cloud-connected automotive platforms.

“We have invested in the research, development and implementation of V2X since 2017 and believe that as the automotive market matures, a stand-alone V2X safety architecture will be needed to improve road user safety and Intelligent Transportation Systems” , said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We share Autotalks’ decades of experience and commitment to building V2X technologies and products to solve the security challenges of way into the real world. We look forward to working together to deliver global V2X solutions that will help accelerate time to market and enable mass market adoption of this critically important security technology.”