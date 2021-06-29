Qualcomm is one of the leading manufacturers of CPUs for the mobile market and, over the years, the series Snapdragon has animated hundreds of smartphone models made by a multitude of manufacturers including Samsung, Xiaomi is Motorola.

In the last few hours, on the occasion of the conference held at Mobile World Congress 2021, the American company has announced its new flagship, aimed at further consecrating its dominance on the market.

Named Snapdragon 888+, this is the direct evolution of the processor presented last November and which distinguishes top of the range such as, for example, the ASUS ROG Phone 5, OnePlus 9 and it Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Since this is a slight evolution there are not many innovations that distinguish the new CPU from the previous model but they are still noteworthy and therefore deserving to be explored.

Compared to the model presented in November, the Snapdragon 888+ boasts a higher clock rate for the CPU which goes up to approx 3 GHz on the single core Cortex-X1. Instead, they remain unchanged, respectively a 1.8 GHz is 2.42 GHz, the frequencies of the four Cortex-A55 and of the three Cortex-A78.

The main improvement concerns the sector ofartificial intelligence, managed byAI Engine. It is now able to deliver up to 32 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second), or 20% more than the “smooth” version.

This increase translates into greater speed and processing power in theupscaling of videos, in taking pictures in portrait mode and during video calls.

As for connectivity, the Snapdragon 888+ supports the Bluetooth protocol 5.2 and has the modem Qualcomm owner named Snapdragon X60 5G (downlink up to 7.5 Gbps).

The company has announced that manufacturers such as ASUS, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor and Motorola have already decided to adopt the new CPU on the products that will arrive on the market during the second half of the year.

At this point, we just have to wait for the arrival of new smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 888+ to discover the actual improvements compared to the already very powerful former top of the Qualcomm range.