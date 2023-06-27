Qualcomm Technologies has announced the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform. Major OEM brands, including Redmi and vivo, will adopt the new SoC with commercial devices expected to be announced in the second half of 2023. “Snapdragon, at its essence, drives the innovation and meet the demands of OEMs and the industry at large,” said Matthew Lopatka, director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With this generational advancement of the Snapdragon 4 series, consumers will have greater access to the features and to the most popular and relevant mobile capabilities. We’ve optimized every aspect of the platform to maximize user experiences.”

The first 4nm platform in the 4-series, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 was designed to extend battery life and improve overall platform efficiency. Qualcomm Kryo CPU delivers peak speeds up to 2.2GHz and up to 10% better CPU performance for everyday use. Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology is capable of recharging up to 50% of the battery in 15 minutes. The platform offers support for FHD+ displays at 120fps for greater clarity and smooth, uninterrupted scrolling. AI-powered innovations include low-light artificial intelligence for sharp images in low-light environments. AI-enhanced background noise removal ensures users are heard clearly during calls and videos at work or in a busy environment.