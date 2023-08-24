Qualcomm Technologies has announced the Snapdragon G series, the new portfolio for portable gaming devices. Snapdragon G1 is designed to power fanless portable gaming devices for game streaming, local or via the cloud, with a focus on lag-free connectivity and battery life, so gamers can stream their favorite console games and PC in the best possible quality and for longer periods of time. The first member of the Snapdragon G1 family is the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 platform, which features a Qualcomm Kryo (8 Core) CPU paired with Qualcomm Adreno A11 GPU. Snapdragon G2 is built to unlock the full capabilities of mobile and cloud gaming, thanks to an optimized processor and the cutting-edge 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E technologies of the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity system. The first product of this level is the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 platform, offering world-class mobile and cloud gaming titles. Equipped with the latest Kryo CPU (8 Core), Adreno A21 GPU optimized for gaming and Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF processor.

Snapdragon G3 is the flagship model: The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 platform is equipped with a Kryo CPU (8 Cores) and Adreno A32 GPU that offers 30% higher CPU performance and twice the GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The latest platform brings multi-generational performance enhancements paired with high-end gaming features, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, super-resolution gaming, XR glass tethering, premium low-latency Bluetooth audio with Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite and the most responsive wireless speeds via Wi-Fi 7 High-Band Simultaneous (HBS), as well as 5G sub-6 and mmWave. “Dedicated portable gaming devices are the best way to experience mobile gaming. But gamers want to be able to play all their favorite games across devices and ecosystems, be it consoles, PCs or cloud services,” said Mithun Chandrasekhar , senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The next generation of devices powered by the Snapdragon G series will be the best place for gamers to play their favorite titles, giving them the choice of cloud, console, Android or PC while on the go”.