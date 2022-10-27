Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone have announced an agreement to develop, test and integrate next-generation 5G distributed units (DU) and radio units (RU) with Massive MIMO functionality, leading to commercial distribution of the Open RAN in Europe. This joint announcement builds on the two companies’ previous commitment in April 2021 to develop technical projects that will help equipment suppliers build the 5G networks of the future using Open RAN technology. Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone are developing 5G Open RAN infrastructure solutions based on the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN accelerator card and the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN platform. Solutions should deliver improved power consumption performance to reduce total cost of ownership and make networks environmentally sustainable, as well as meet the needs of next generation networks with massive 64T64R and 32T32R MIMO capabilities required for scenarios dense urban areas with high capacity.

“We look forward to expanding our partnership with Vodafone to deliver the next wave of digital transformation and proliferate Open RAN deployments globally with high-performance, energy-efficient distributed unit and radio solutions,” said Dino Flore, Vice President, Technology, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “By combining Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in 5G and Vodafone’s experience in building large-scale networks, we can transform the way modern networks are designed and next-generation services are delivered. “. Santiago Tenorio, director, network architecture, Vodafone, added: “We congratulate Qualcomm Technologies for the recent sampling of the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, and we look forward to working alongside Qualcomm. Technologies to test and deliver these platforms. This significant milestone represents an important step forward for the commercial deployment of Open RAN in Europe and for the introduction of innovative, cost-effective and energy-efficient Open RAN solutions. “