Qualcomm and TIM have held a roundtable together to show the technological advances and the possibilities opened up by 5G mmWave connections, i.e. millimeter waves. TIM and Qulcomm, in this case, are carrying out a project aimed at creating services for cities based on this type of connection, with the aim of offering augmented reality experiences that help citizens live their daily lives better. The 5G mmWave offers stable, fast and low latency connections (up to 25 times lower than 3G and 4G), and for this very reason it will change the way we use the Internet from our smartphones in everyday life. 5G mmWave offers much larger traffic loads, and when 5G technology becomes more widespread, this technology will be within everyone’s reach: only 40 percent of the 55 smartphone models capable of using this band cost less than 800 euros, still too much for 5G mmWave to come close to the massive market penetration of 3G and 4G.

One of the greatest advantages of millimeter-wave 5G is offering a uniform service even when the networks are very busy: during the last Super Bowl in the USA, for example, more than 50,000 people were able to use a connection without speed drops for a extended period, with average latency of ten milliseconds, with download speeds peaking at 3Gbps. In 5G mmWave, the 26 GHz frequency is currently considered the most advanced: it offers the best performance with the use of four times fewer stations than current 4G, with a saving of around 70 percent in energy savings . 5G mmWave is already available in 14 countries in Europe: Italy, Spain, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Sweden, Slovenia, Croatia, Malta, North Macedonia, San Marino, Russia and the UK. It will arrive in 2023 in Austria and Norway, with ten other nations adopting the 26 GHz network in the coming years. TIM has already used technology in Italy to pay homage to the Pink Floyd concert held in 1971 in Pompeii, with advanced applications of extended reality to relive that event. By framing the stage, it was possible to see 3D content superimposed on reality.