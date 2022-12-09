Qualcomm Technologies has announced that Samsung Electronics has been named the official mobile device partner of the Snapdragon Pro Series powered by Samsung Galaxy. Snapdragon Pro Series competitors at the Mobile Challenge and Mobile Masters levels will exclusively use Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy devices in official competitions, starting with the Snapdragon Pro Series Mobile Challenge Finals at DreamHack Valencia. “We are committed to bringing high-performance Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon into the hands of billions of gamers around the world to foster both ownership and competition,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & CMO of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung . “As the Official Mobile Handset Partner of the Snapdragon Pro Series, this announcement strengthens our partnership with Qualcomm and represents an important step forward in our commitment to advance mobile technology in the world of esports.”

“The collaboration between ESL FACEIT Group, Samsung and Qualcomm demonstrates our shared will to revolutionize mobile esports through unmatched accessibility and superior performance,” said Don McGuire, SVP of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and CMO of Qualcomm. “We look forward to showcasing the premium, mobile-first gaming features and reliability of Samsung Snapdragon-powered devices as the world’s best mobile gamers compete in the biggest international esports tournaments.” Kevin Rosenblatt, SVP Game Ecosystems at ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), added: “By leveraging industry-leading technology from Samsung and Qualcomm, EFG will continue to improve the competitive experience for mobile gamers around the world. Our partnership with Qualcomm and Samsung highlight that now, more than ever, the smartphone is a gateway to incredible competitive gaming experiences and helping to define a new era for everyone.”