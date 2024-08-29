Qualcomm will be working with Samsung to improve advanced infotainment and driver assistance systems (ADAS) in high-end vehicles.

Samsung’s advanced LPDDR4X memory can be unified with Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform. Automotive-grade LPDDR4X memory is now compatible with Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

Samsung memory can now be used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI).

Qualcomm and Samsung working on the vehicles of the future

Samsung’s qualification for LPDDR4X in automotive signifies the company’s long-term support to its customers with a variety of new products and technologies for automotive applications. This also helps ensure strong supply chain stability and further support for ecosystem partners using Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

On the other hand, Samsung is also developing its next-generation LPDDR5 for vehicles. The first samples are expected to be available during the fourth quarter of this year. LPDDR5 will be able to support the highest speed currently available in the automotive memory market, up to 9.6 gigabits per second (Gbps), even at extreme temperatures.

Without a doubt, this new collaboration between Samsung and Qualcomm will benefit motorists, as it offers better services within the car, such as the use of video games or Artificial Intelligence to support them, as well as advanced technology that prevents accidents, something that many brands have planned for 2030, to avoid accidents on the roads.

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.