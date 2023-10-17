Qualcomm Technologies announced the start of a long-standing collaboration with Google, offering a RISC-V-based wearable solution for use with Wear OS. This expanded framework will help reduce time to market for OEMs in launching smartwatches with advanced features. With this in mind, companies will continue to invest in Snapdragon Wearable Platforms as the leading supplier of smartwatch silicon for the Wear OS ecosystem. “Qualcomm technologies have been a mainstay of the Wear OS ecosystem, providing high-performance, low-power systems for many of our OEM partners,” said Bjorn Kilburn, GM of Wear OS at Google. “We are excited to extend our work with Qualcomm Technologies and bring a RISC-V solution for wearables to market.”

“We are excited to leverage RISC-V and expand our Snapdragon Wearable Platform as a leading silicon supplier for Wear OS. Innovations in our Snapdragon Wearable Platform will help the Wear OS ecosystem evolve rapidly and simplify new device launches,” said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, Wearables and Mixed Signal Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies. Both companies recently joined other industry leaders to launch the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE), and Qualcomm Technologies recently announced that it is investing in a new company to advance the development of RISC-V hardware. As an open-source ISA architecture, RISC-V encourages innovation by allowing any company to develop fully custom cores. This allows more companies to enter the market, resulting in increased innovation and competition. The openness, flexibility and scalability of RISC-V benefits the entire value chain, from silicon suppliers to OEMs, end devices and consumers.