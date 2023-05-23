Qualcomm Technologies showcased its latest on-device AI innovations at Microsoft Build 2023, including generative AI running on Snapdragon compute platforms, as well as new paths for developers building applications for Windows PCs 11 powered by Snapdragon. “For generative AI to truly go mainstream, much of the inference will need to run on edge devices,” said Ziad Asghar, senior vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies. “Our best-in-class AI hardware and software enables developers to take full advantage of our powerful AI capabilities, delivering amazing new user experiences on Snapdragon-enabled laptops, phones and other devices.”

At Microsoft Build, Qualcomm Technologies will demonstrate tools to help build generative AI on the next generation of Windows 11 PCs. Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image generative AI model with over a billion parameters, now runs entirely on the device, and the company says it sees a clear path to running models with up to 10 billion parameters on devices in the coming months, including large language models (LLMs). To enhance the Qualcomm AI Stack and help developers build the next generation of on-device AI experiences, the Qualcomm AI Engine Direct SDK will be made publicly available for the first time at the Microsoft Build.

“To extend AI to the vast universe of devices and applications requires both cloud and device computing,” said Pavan Davuluri, corporate VP, Windows Silicon and System Integration at Microsoft. “By bringing together Microsoft’s leadership in cloud AI and Windows platform capabilities with Qualcomm Technologies’ expertise in on-device AI, we will accelerate opportunities for generative AI experiences.” Qualcomm Technologies will also demonstrate, during the Microsoft Build, the performance improvements available when popular applications are built natively for Snapdragon, and will debut a new developer portal that brings together the most important tools, resources and support for the Windows development on Snapdragon in one easy-to-use location.