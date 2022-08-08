





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Qualcomm has agreed to acquire an additional $4.2 billion worth of chips to be produced by GlobalFoundries, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in orders by 2028, the mobile microprocessor designer said. in this Monday.

The announcement expands on a previous $3.2 billion purchase agreement between the two companies and involves chips for use in 5G transceivers, WiFi, automotive connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Qualcomm, which specializes in chips for cell phones, was one of the first GlobalFoundries customers to sign a long-term contract in 2021 covering multiple regions and technologies.

GlobalFoundries Chief Executive Thomas Caulfield said in a statement that having Qualcomm as a long-term customer for its upstate New York factory will help, along with US funding, to expand the company’s manufacturing presence in the United States. .

The US Senate last month passed sweeping legislation to subsidize the domestic chip industry, providing about $52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor production and an estimated $24 billion in tax credit for investments in the industry’s factories. .

“With big new federal incentives for microchip manufacturing in the US, I expect many more announcements like this to come,” said US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The European Union has also eased funding rules for innovative chip factories to boost its industry and reduce dependence on US and Asian suppliers.

Intel and GlobalFoundries announced plans to expand on both continents to benefit from the grants.

GlobalFoundries, which is controlled by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment, raised $2.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) last year on Nasdaq.

(By Alexandra Alper, in Washington DC; and Supantha Mukherjee, in Stockholm)







