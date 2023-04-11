QuakeCon returns this August with its first in-person event in three years.

QuakeCon 2023 runs from Thursday, 10th August until Sunday, 14th August and will be held at Texas’ Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. This marks the first time QuakeCon has featured an in-person event since 2019, with the show having switched to a digital-only schedule in 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are, however, some notable changes for this year’s in-person return; Bethesda has announced it’s ditching QuakeCon’s usual General Admission entry and exhibit hall set-up in favor of a ticket-only event – requiring pre-registration – that’ll emphasize the show’s bring-your-own-computer LAN party experience.

LAN play isn’t the sole focus, though. Bethesda also promises “many fan-favorite activities” for those with tickets, including the Tabletop Village, BYOC community events, plus the QuakeCon Finals Party. The show will also play host to the finale of the Quake World Championships.

For those unable to attend in person, Bethesda says a “full slate of programming” will be streamed live on Twitch. A complete schedule of activities is due to be shared “soon”.