id Software has revealed that the QuakeCon 2023 it will take place from 10 to 13 August, and this time it will be live after 3 years of online-only event. The activity will consist of a LAN Party, but there will still be streaming-only content to view it remotely.

There is a better explanation of everything Marty StrattonResponsible Software ID: “QuakeCon is our favorite event of the year, and we can’t wait to see our incredible community in person, honor gaming, and share the weekend with thousands of friends. For our first year, QuakeCon 2023 is focusing on the fan-favorite BYOC and gamers who have made QuakeCon the best gaming gathering in over 25 years.”

The QuakeCon 2023 event will be held at Grapevine, Texas: to stay up to date you can register within the Official discordso that you can have all the information in detail.