John Carmacklongtime developer of DOOM and Quake, as well as one of the founding fathers of Software idannounced that it will be present at QuakeCon 2023. It’s a welcome return for fans of the company’s series, which practically all originated from him.

Carmack: “I’m happy to announce that @Project2501_117 and I will be at QuakeCon this year, with id’s official blessing. I was a little worried I might not be welcome due to the Zenimax/Oculus deal , but it all worked out for the best! We will have our VR headsets in the BYOC (Bring-Your-Own-Computer, QuakeCon’s signature lan party Ed), but I expect it will be a throwback to the first Quakecon with lots of impromptu speeches in the hallways .”

Naturally, many responded with joy to the news, given that Carmack remained in the hearts of many fans. He wonders if somehow he will participate in any announcements, since there is talk of a remastered version of Quake 2 on the way. We’ll see. In the meantime, it’s nice to know that she has made peace with his old company, since without him it wouldn’t exist.

QuakeCon 2023 will be held August 10-13, 2023 in Grapevine, Texas.