From 18 to 20 August, fans of the QuakeCon can tune in for Discord matches and global live streams, including updates on existing and upcoming games, giveaways, tournaments, charity fundraisers, developer interviews, discounts on Bethesda games, and more.

The event kicks off at 6:15 pm Italian time on August 18 with the QuakeCon preshow, with Marty Stratton of id Software kicking off the main event at 7:00 pm with a short welcome message.

Right after the welcome, fans can tune in to a variety of streams from North America, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and other countries around the world. Game-focused streams will include existing and upcoming titles, such as Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Quake, and more. Fans can expect special appearances from developers and other personalities.

QuakeCon would not be complete without a Quake tournament, and this year’s Quake Pro League will culminate with the Quake Pro League World Championship 2022, August 18-20, broadcast from the PGL studio in Bucharest, Romania. 13 Quake Pro League players along with 11 qualifiers will face off in a 24-person double elimination round for the World Championship belt.

The program as we can see will be full of events: stay tuned with us to know all the news that will be shared.

Source: Bethesda