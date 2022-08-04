The Quakecon 2022 is now close and Bethesda sent the complete program of the event dedicated to the world of Quake and id Software shooters, but not only since it also includes several insights on other games from the Zenimax and Microsoft teams.

Quakecon 2022 will take place in two weeks, taking place as previously announced from 18 to 20 August 2022with various matches to follow on Discord and streamed on Twitch, including updates on existing and upcoming games, giveaway prizes, tournaments, fundraisers, developer interviews, great deals on Bethesda games and more.

There direct Quakecon 2022 will kick off at 6:15 pm on August 18th with the preshow, in which Marty Stratton of id Software will kick off the main event at 7:00 pm with a short welcome message. Soon after, fans will be able to watch a variety of live streams from North America, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Poland and other countries around the world.

The live broadcasts will also be dedicated to existing and upcoming gamessuch as Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Quake, and more.

Quakecon 2022, the complete program of events

We have special interventions from developers and other personalities. In addition, there will also be community shows such as Quiz-a-Thon Game Show, Cooking In-Game Recipes, Interactive Fundraising Shows, the legendary Dirty Keyboard Contest, PC Building Guides and many more.

You can see the complete schedule of appointments in the summary scheme above, remembering that the live broadcasts can be seen on the Bethesda’s Twitch channel, but they will also be followed on these pages, of course. In addition to these events, there will be space for the 2022 Quake Pro League World Championship, various charitable initiatives and more. Waiting for other announcements, you can find all the information on the Quakecon 2022 official website.