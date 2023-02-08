Dhe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the earthquake-stricken areas in the south-east of the country on Wednesday. The presidential office said on Wednesday that he was in Kahramanmaras province and on his way to a tent city set up for the earthquake victims. Erdogan also wanted to visit Hatay province. Both areas have been badly hit by the tremors and have claimed thousands of lives. In many places, those affected complain about the lack of or only sluggish help when rescuing people who have been buried.

Meanwhile, two ships loaded with equipment made their way to the earthquake area from Istanbul and the coastal metropolis of Izmir, as reported by the state news agency Anadolu. Among other things, they would have loaded heavy equipment such as cranes.

According to official figures, the death toll after the earthquake in the Syrian-Turkish border area has risen to more than 10,000. As Erdogan said on Wednesday, the number for Turkey alone is now more than 8,500. More than 49,000 were injured and 6,000 buildings were destroyed. fatalities counted. 2,662 deaths were recently reported from Syria.



Destruction after the earthquake in Jindires, Syria

:



Image: dpa



Meanwhile, two days after the severe earthquake, Erdogan acknowledged problems with the relief efforts. There were some difficulties with the initial crisis response, Erdogan says during his visit to the disaster area. There have been problems with the roads and airports, but everything is getting better every day. Now the processes are back to normal, says Erdogan in the face of complaints from the population about a lack of aid resources and too slow a reaction from the authorities. The Turkish President promised financial aid to the victims. Affected families each received 10,000 Turkish lira (around 500 euros) in emergency aid, Erdogan promised

With a magnitude of 7.7 to 7.8, the quake shook the area on the border between Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. Another earthquake of magnitude 7.5 followed in the same region on Monday afternoon.

Syria applies for EU disaster relief

The Syrian government submitted an application for disaster relief to the EU. The request for help includes a long list of common disaster protection items, Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, responsible for EU crisis management, said at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday. According to this, Syria is asking about medicines, food and medical equipment. “I encourage EU states to respond to the request,” said Lenarcic.

According to the Commissioner, Turkey, which was also severely affected by the earthquake, has already received help from 20 EU countries, including Germany. Around 1,500 rescuers and medical staff and around 100 sniffer dogs have now been mobilized.





Rescuers in Syria suspect hundreds of families are still buried under rubble. One of the hardest-hit areas in the country is the rebel-held region of Idlib.

Despite the far-reaching political isolation of the Syrian government, the civil war country is receiving earthquake aid from abroad: Oman opened an airlift to send relief supplies, the state news agency ONA reported on Wednesday. Unlike in Turkey, the Gulf state does not want to send any rescue teams into the country. United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Sajid Al Nahjan had previously pledged $50 million (€46.5 million) in aid to Syria. Turkey is to receive the same amount. The UAE also wants to set up a field hospital in Syria and send a rescue team, the Syrian Foreign Ministry reported.

In addition to several Arab countries, Iran, Russia and China also pledged support to the Syrian leadership. A plane with relief supplies has also already arrived from India, and another with medicines and medical material is to follow, according to Syria’s state news agency Sana.

Syria’s government has criticized the Western sanctions that the US and the European Union have imposed on them for their brutal actions against their own people in the civil war. Damascus argues that it is currently making aid for the population more difficult. The aid organization Red Crescent also called on the West to lift the sanctions. However, experts doubt that the lifting of the sanctions would have an impact on emergency aid.

The Assad government now controls around two-thirds of the fragmented country again. The earthquake disaster hit areas under different control in the north, making the work of aid workers even more difficult.

A further significant increase in the number of victims is expected – many people are still buried in freezing temperatures. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke of a “race against time”. According to WHO estimates, up to 23 million people in Turkey and Syria could be affected by the earthquake.

How you can help the earthquake victims now It is estimated that up to 23 million people have been affected by the severe earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Many are mourning the loss of relatives and friends, and countless people have also lost their homes. Organizations from Germany are also taking part in the relief measures. Some addresses for monetary donations can be found here: Here you can donate







Chancellor Olaf Scholz has meanwhile promised help to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. “The federal government has promised the Turkish authorities immediate help,” he said in his government statement. They are in close contact with the UN to bring help to the Syrian earthquake area. “Now it shows once again how vital this cross-border access is, which we have been campaigning for for years.” He thanked the people in Germany for their great willingness to help. This also shows “how close we feel to our fellow citizens with Turkish or Syrian roots”.