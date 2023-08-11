













Quake II comes with an improved version to current consoles | EarthGamer









This version of quake II It will let players experience the entire title and its mission packs with improved graphics. It will also have a brand new expansion called Call of the Machine. As if that were not enough, the package also includes Quake II 64.

If you want to play with friends you can also do it locally or online. The title allows up to four players to team up to fight the Stroggs. It is worth mentioning that this version will have crossplay between all the consoles for which it will be available.

We recommend you: Starfield: Bethesda President Revealed ID Software Helped Them With Their Combat System

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy quake II without cost. While on PlayStation it is at $9.99 and on Nintendo Switch at 179 pesos mexicans. If you ask us, it’s almost free, so you shouldn’t hesitate to give it a try.

What is Quake II?

Quake II is a first-person shooter that first came out in 1997. Here the players take the role of a soldier in a military operation who wants to prevent an invasion by the fearsome Stroggs. So it’s a title with a lot of action.

At its launch it was very well received by the press at the time. The compliments were mainly directed at its great graphic quality and the advances it made in the genre. Not to mention, many outlets were impressed with its soundtrack.

Source: Bethesda

Speaking of which, with the arrival of the improved version of Quake II a vinyl with his music was also announced. This will be released in January 2024 by Laced Records. So if you’re a fan of this sequel and its music, stay tuned for those dates. Did you play the original at the time?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)