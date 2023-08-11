quake II is already available in the switches. Bethesda just released the game on the store eShop of switchesas part of QuakeCon 2023. This follows the release of the quake original that came to switches in 2021. That was also a surprise release during QuakeCon.

As to quake IIincludes the expansion “Call of the Machine” along with the original mission packs, Quake II 64, online and local multiplayer, cross-play support, and optional motion aiming. You can find more information in the following overview:

Developed by id Software in 1997, quake II is a critically acclaimed first-person shooter featuring a completely new sci-fi narrative and setting. Now, experience the authentic, improved and complete version of the original.

key features

Experience the military sci-fi FPS, enhanced.

Get the original mission packs: “ The Reckoning ” and “ Ground Zero “.

” and “ “. Play the new expansion “ Call of the Machine “.

“. get Quake II 64 for free.

for free. Enjoy online and local multiplayer and co-op.

Play together with crossplay.

Motion aiming ready.

Here’s the official Bethesda trailer.

Via: My Nintendo News

